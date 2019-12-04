An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official said that sanctuary cities attract criminal illegal aliens and strongly rebutted the argument that illegal immigrants that don’t intend to commit crimes cooperate better with the police under current policies in sanctuary cities such as New York.

ICE New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker commented on the dangers of sanctuary cities in an interview with Fox News.

“You have individuals, subjects who’ve been arrested by the police—and they should be removed from the country—being released back into the community. So what that tells the other immigrants or the citizens of that community is that all of a sudden, if you go and be a witness, if you’re a victim, going to the police, that person is going to be released right back into the community,” Decker said in the interview.

“If you are coming into the United States, you’re a criminal coming here illegally, you would go to a sanctuary city,” Decker said.

The interview comes after the recent detaining of twice-removed Mexican national Feliciano Perez-Bautista.

ICE previously removed Perez-Bautista from the country in May 2013 and September 2014. He is currently in ICE custody and waiting to be deported to Mexico.

Perez-Bautista, 32, was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department in July on charges of gang assault and causing serious physical injury. He was additionally charged with manslaughter and intent to cause serious physical injury after his victim succumbed to his injuries.

ICE lodged a detainer with Yonkers and Westchester police departments in New York, but the requests were disregarded and Perez-Bautista was freed under Westchester County’s Immigrant Protection Act. Federal authorities were not notified.

“Unfortunately, more and more we are seeing politicians place their own political agenda above the safety of the citizens in which they serve. This leaves local law enforcement agencies handcuffed by these reckless policies which give them no choice but to release criminals, like this unlawfully present Mexican national charged with manslaughter, back onto the streets to further terrorize the community,” Decker said in a news release.

According to NY Dailynews, the NYPD received 2,916 detainer requests by ICE from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, but all were denied.