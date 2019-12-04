Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says an “expert” that Democrats brought before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to talk about the constitutional references to impeachment wasn’t exactly a “witness.”

She’s better described as a financial supporter of Hillary Clinton with a personal grudge against President Trump’s election because she “was on Hillary Clinton’s short list of Supreme Court nominees,” an opportunity she lost when Clinton failed to win in 2016.

“I just learned something about Democrat ‘witness,’ and I put that in quotes, Pam Karlan, Pamela Karlan. She is the Stanford law professor who’s been testifying about what a reprobate Donald Trump is. ‘He abused his power!’ All of this rotgut, partisan hackery. Well, it turns out that this witness donated thousand dollars of dollars to Hillary Clinton and was on Hillary Clinton’s short list of Supreme Court nominees,” Limbaugh said Wednesday.

“And then it all went up in smoke when Hillary couldn’t even run a campaign, couldn’t even draw flies to book signings or campaign stops, couldn’t even deign to go out into these states where some ‘deplorables’ live.

“She donated thousands of dollars to Democrats, was on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination. So is it any surprise that this babe has a vendetta? They all have a vendetta against Trump!” he said.

He accused Karlan of making up a story about Trump denying the Louisiana governor disaster relief.

“She is building off the same technique that Adam Schiff used. Adam Schiff lied about the call between Trump and Zelensky while he was sitting in his committee chair. The actual chair. The committee was in session, and Adam Schiff said that the president told the president of Ukraine to ‘dig up — make up, if you have to — dirt on my opponent,'” Limbaugh said.

So now, he said, “here comes this babe making up another story based on that lie.”

‘Largest hate group’

Limbaugh also revealed the name of the “largest hate group in the country.”

It’s the Democratic Party, he said.

“Is there any doubt that anger and intolerance and delusion are now propelling and running this party? This entire proceeding today is to cater to who the Democrats think the majority of the American people are, the crazed bunch of left-wingers that live and breathe on Twitter,” he said.

Most people would think of the Klan, or the violent left-wingers in Antifa, if they were asked about a hate group.

But Limbaugh said a friend told him “the amount of hate” coming from Democrats who are trying to impeach Trump “is so disturbing.”

“If you have heard the term ‘show trial’ and never quite understood what it is, this is it. This entire thing is a setup. These three so-called law professors are indeed law professors, but they are appearing today as ultraliberal left-wing hacks disguised as law professors to give this whole proceeding some credibility because the Democrats can’t do that on their own,” Limbaugh said.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday featuring three anti-Trump legal scholars and a witness called by the Republicans, George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley.

Limbaugh said the Democratic witnesses obviously have been “coached,” but the problem is they don’t have first-hand knowledge of “what happened.”

“Noah Feldman, one of the professors, just said that Trump put personal gain before national security. He doesn’t know that,” Limbaugh said. “This is nothing more than left-wing political hackery dressed up. And, folks, the reason why is because the Democrats, none of their civil servant witnesses captured the American people’s attention two weeks ago.

“You know what this really is about? This is about attempting to continue the Russia-Trump collusion lie. That’s what this is really all about. They can’t get over that that came up dry. They can’t get over that there wasn’t any evidence of it. And so all of this, even though it’s ostensibly about Ukraine, if you listen to the language, it’s the identical language these hacks were using all during the two years, three years of trying to convince people that Trump colluded with Putin to steal the election from Hillary,” he said.

What has America learned?

“Based on what these people said today, it is Joe Biden who ought to be indicted, not impeached. Joe Biden has admitted bribery. Joe Biden has admitted that he interfered in Ukraine’s domestic politics when he was vice president and got a prosecutor looking into his son fired. The prosecutor was fired after Biden gave them six hours. Biden has confessed,” Limbaugh said.

“It’s on videotape at the Council on Foreign Relations, bragging about what he did. And he told these people, he’s repeating the story, he said, if you don’t believe me, Mr. Ukraine leader, call Obama. Obama will back me up. If you don’t can that prosecutor, you’re not gonna get your aid.”

He called the witnesses “an embarrassment,” and said three of the four “personally hate Donald Trump.”

He said the Democratic Party is running “a phony impeachment, spying on journalists, shadow banning on social media” and “if it isn’t stopped, we are gonna lose the country.”