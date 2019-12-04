The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on impeachment was held on Wednesday less than 24 hours after the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on their impeachment resolution.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called in four constitutional lawyers to testify before Congress today and put Americans to sleep.

Professor Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, was the Republican witness to the Nadler impeachment panel on Wednesday.

Turley absolutely destroyed the Democrats’ latest attempt to remove President Trump from office in his opening statement.

During the Republican time to question the witnesses Turley made several points that shredded any remaining validity to the impeachment sham left in the room.

Turley argued that you can impeach on a non-crime but noted how this would be unprecedented in US history. He added, “Impeachment has to be base on proofs, not presumptions.”

Professor Turley also noted that this was “the narrowest impeachment in history.”

Jonathan Turley, “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s YOUR abuse of power.”

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley brings the 🔥🔥🔥: “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s YOUR abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you are criticizing the President for doing.” pic.twitter.com/MMzvelcEnn — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

Turley, a Democrat, is the lone Republican witness on Wednesday and is doing an incredible job blowing holes in this sham impeachment process.

The post “Impeachment Has to Be Based on Proofs Not Presumptions” – Law Professor Jonathan Turley Continues to Shred Democrats During Sham Impeachment Hearing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.