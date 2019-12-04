http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2NbAF64sNNQ/

Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan said she “apologized” Wednesday evening for invoking President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, to criticize the president during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment — adding that she hopes the president apologizes for his past actions. 

Karlan quickly changed topics during questioning from Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) to walk back an out-of-nowhere jab at the president’s son earlier in the hearing. “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she quipped to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

The play on words drew swift backlash from the White House and Republican lawmakers. Less than an hour before she revisited her statement, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) entered into the record a social media post from Barron’s mother, First Lady Melania Trump, saying Karlan “should be ashamed” of the stunt.

Karlan stood out from even her fellow Democrat-called witnesses with fiery, combative testimony from the start of the hearing — ostensibly a session to discuss legal theories on the constitutional grounds for impeaching a U.S. president. She scolded House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) in her opening statement, answering a perceived slight that ultimately was not accurate.

