Stanford University Professor Pamela Karlan apologized on Wednesday after she received backlash for mentioning President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE‘s 13-year-old son Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that,” Karlan said.

The witness’s apology came after remarks she made earlier in the day while explaining the president’s rights under the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said, “and I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she said.

Pamela Karlan: “I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.” pic.twitter.com/7lYiRWCKjw — CSPAN (@cspan) December 4, 2019

Republicans panned the Democratic witness over the remark, saying that the president’s child should not be brought into the hearing.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the first lady wrote.