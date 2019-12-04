Professor Pamela Karlan deviated from her prepared opening remarks during the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Wednesday to push back on the notion that she had not read earlier witness testimony or researched the facts of the case against President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE.

“Here, Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing, because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts, so I’m insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don’t care about those facts,” she said, addressing Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsHouse Republicans on Judiciary strategize ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit Gaetz: ‘Governor Kemp announces the funeral time & location for his political career’ MORE (R-Ga.), the panel’s ranking member.

Pamela Karlan *is not* messing around: “Here Mr. Collins I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearings … I’m insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don’t care about those facts.” pic.twitter.com/TXhmZXVWiM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

The Stanford Law School professor, a Democratic witness, then resumed her opening statement, but varied the wording slightly from prepared testimony, emphasizing her background reading.

“Everything I read about our Constitution and its values, and my review of the evidentiary record, tells me that when President Trump invited—indeed, demanded—foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this country the ‘republic’ to which we pledge allegiance,” Karlan continued.

Her prepared remarks state “everything I know” rather than “read.”

The Judiciary Committee is hearing from four witnesses on Wednesday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.