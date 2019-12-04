James Dobson, founder the James Dobson Family Institute and Family Talk, is a longtime opponent of abortion.

When Barack Obama tried to force Dobson and other Christian employers to fund abortion for employees, he fired back.

“I believe in the rule of law, and it has been my practice since I was in college to respect and honor those in authority over us,” he said at the time in a message directed at Obama. “It is my desire to do so now. However, this assault on the sanctity of human life takes me where I cannot go. I WILL NOT pay the surcharge for abortion services. The amount of the surcharge is irrelevant. To pay one cent for the killing of babies is egregious to me, and I will do all I can to correct a government that lies to me about its intentions and then tries to coerce my acquiescence with extortion. It would be a violation of my most deeply held convictions to disobey what I consider to be the principles in Scripture. The Creator will not hold us guiltless if we turn a deaf ear to the cries of His innocent babies. So come and get me if you must, Mr. President. I will not bow before your wicked regulation.”

TRENDING: High-school junior C.J. Pearson lashes out at AOC: ‘If anyone is the boss, it is We the People’

Dobson eventually won that court fight.

Now, he’s calling out Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for advocating “high-tech eugenics.”

Specifically, it’s the killing of unborn children with Down Syndrome.

“I’ve long thought that Roe V. Wade was perhaps the greatest evil ever endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court. While it is no longer surprising, it is horrific that some of our politicians continue to promote and defend the murder of innocents through the evil of abortion, and it is equally appalling that we as a society continue to stand for it,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“But less than two weeks ago, we witnessed a new moral low in our society’s disregard for human life when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would prevent the targeted murder of unborn children with Down syndrome.”

He wanted to make sure no one misunderstands.

“Children with Down syndrome are being systematically eliminated through abortion. This is high-tech eugenics. It is not just wrong, it is unquestionably evil at its core. Every life is precious. If you’ve met children with Down syndrome, you have firsthand knowledge of how special these boys and girls are.”

He noted lawmakers in Pennsylvania recognized the value of life and adopted a bill to prohibit abortions “sought because the unborn child receives a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.”

But Wolf, he said, “refused to accept even this most basic protection for the most vulnerable among us, and incredibly claimed there was ‘no evidence that such a bill was needed in Pennsylvania.'”

In fact, it is needed, he said. In the U.S., about 70% of women choose to abort their unborn children diagnosed with Down syndrome.

“Eight other states have passed laws restricting abortion of babies with Down syndrome, but many of these laws are not being enforced due to legal challenges. A group of U.S. senators have also introduced a bill to prohibit abortion of children on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis. While it astounds and sickens me that we need such laws, the tragic reality is that we do, and we need them now. Please contact your local legislators and let them know that these children have a God-given right to live. The Lord loves these innocent boys and girls with Down syndrome, whether born or unborn. They are precious in His sight,” he said.

Dobson is the author of more than 30 books on the family, was an adviser to multiple presidents and holds 18 honorary doctoral degrees. He’s a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Dobson was an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years. He was on the attending staff of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for 17 years in the divisions of Child Development and Medical Genetics.