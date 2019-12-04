House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Pramila JayapalPramila JayapalPowerful House panel to hold Medicare for All hearing next week Democrats work to bring labor on board trade deal Tlaib introduces bill to repeal ‘opportunity zones’ MORE (D-Wash.) pushed back on panel Republican Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGaetz: ‘Governor Kemp announces the funeral time & location for his political career’ Hannity urges listeners to call Georgia governor over Senate pick bucking Trump Georgia governor’s adviser hits back at Gaetz: ‘We don’t care what you think’ MORE‘s (Fla.) questioning of impeachment witnesses’ donations to Democrats during Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing.

“You know who else has donated to Democrats? @RealDonaldTrump,” Jayapal tweeted after Gaetz pressed the three witnesses invited by Democrats about their past donations.

Asked by the Florida Republican whether he donated to former President Obama, University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt said, “My family did, yes.”

Stanford University law professor Pamela Karlan confirmed or did not contest that she has donated $1,000 to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), $1,200 to former President Obama and $2,000 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who ran against President Trump in 2016.

The professors were part of a panel of three witnesses invited by Democrats and one invited by Republicans who testified about whether President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine rose to the level of impeachment.