(HAARETZ) — A far-right politician has earned instant infamy in Italy for criticizing a prominent Holocaust survivor and saying that to call Jesus a Jew is offensive to Christians.

The four Gospels and the Catholic Church are unequivocal about Christ’s Jewishness, so the remarks by Fabio Tuiach — a council member in the northeastern city of Trieste — sparked widespread online ridicule as well as outrage over what is the latest in a series of anti-Semitic incidents in Italy.

Tuiach’s comments were linked to the high-profile case involving Liliana Segre, the 89-year-old Holocaust survivor who was recently placed under police protection after she received hundreds of anti-Semitic hate messages on social media.

