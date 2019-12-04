Indiana Rep. Jim Banks is calling on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham to subpoena phone records for Rep. Adam Schiff, a lawyer for the Trump whistleblower, and Joe and Hunter Biden.

Banks cited in a letter to Graham Wednesday House Democrats’ impeachment report from Tuesday that revealed Democrats obtained AT&T phone records that showed phone calls involving GOP Rep. Devin Nunes of California, Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, journalist John Solomon, and a former associate of Giuliani named Lev Parnas.

Schiff, a California Democrat, and his fellow House Democrats said the phone records show the call participants were working to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden related to Ukraine. Parnas worked closely with Giuliani and Solomon to investigate the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine.

Conservatives blasted Schiff for releasing the phone records of a journalist and a sitting member of Congress who are not accused of wrongdoing.

Banks, a Republican, called on Graham to subpoena Schiff’s phone records, along with those of Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the CIA analyst whose whistleblower complaint led to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Schiff Obtained Nunes, Giuliani Phone Records For Impeachment Report)

Banks also urged Graham to subpoena phone records for former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“The public has a right to know with whom Rep. Adam Schiff has coordinated his impeachment effort and if America’s national security is at risk in any way as a result of Rep. Schiff’s actions,” Banks wrote in the letter.

“This quixotic impeachment inquiry must be shelved, Mr. Chairman. And Rep. Adam Schiff should be held to the same standard to which he holds others. It is time to see his phone records,” Banks added.

A spokesman for Graham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Senate rules make it unlikely that the South Carolina Republican will be able to issue a subpoena even if he wanted. House committees can issue subpoenas with the support of just the majority party; however, Senate committees require bipartisan support for subpoenas.

