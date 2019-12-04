Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection, according to his spokeswoman.

In a statement on The Carter Center, spokeswoman Deanna Congileo stated that the 95-year-old “was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection.”

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season,” the statement read.

On Dec. 2, the same spokeswoman said he was taken to the hospital and “is feeling better.” It came just days after he was in the hospital after surgery to remove pressure on his brain after a fall.

He was released on Nov. 27 and was hospitalized since Nov. 11.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center stated on Twitter. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn converse prior to the start of Game Three of the NLDS of the 2010 MLB Playoffs between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants at Turner Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 10, 2010. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Oct. 6, he hit his head and got 14 stitches but traveled to Nashville to build a Habitat for Humanity home. Later in the month, he fractured his pelvis during a fall and was hospitalized again.

At the time, Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church, told The Associated Press that the former peanut farmer was taken to the hospital on what he called “a rough day.”

“We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him,” Lowden said.

Last spring, he fell and was forced to get hip replacement surgery.

And in 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma and revealed to media outlets that the cancer spread to other parts of his body.

Carter became the first president in the history of the United States to reach the age of 95, celebrating his birthday on Oct. 1.

Carter was born in Plains, Georgia, in 1924, and he and his wife, Rosalyn, have been married for more than 73 years.

“I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence,” Carter told The Washington Post earlier in the year.

Former President George H.W. Bush died about a year ago at the age of 94.