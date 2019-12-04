Former Vice President Joe Biden would consider Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate if he wins the Democratic Party nomination.

Speaking to supporters at a town hall at Iowa State University, Biden said that she would be capable of being Vice President, attorney general, or a Supreme Court Justice.

“We lost a really good one, the senator from California,” Biden said. “She is capable of being president or vice president or on the Supreme Court or attorney general. Her capacity is unlimited.”

“We have so many people who have such great talent,” the candidate added.

When asked by reporters if he would consider her for his VP, he said “of course I would.”

New: “I’m not good at keeping hard feelings,” @JoeBiden says about @KamalaHarris‘ debate criticism. He reiterates she could be a potential VP pick for him if nominee, when asked by me & @tylerpager @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mdQSvk6ICn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 4, 2019

Harris announced that she was dropping out of the race on Tuesday.

