On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Fox News Political Analyst and co-host and columnist for the Hill Juan Williams criticized that day’s impeachment hearing as “a distraction.”

Williams said, “I don’t think that this is informing the public about much of the facts in any way. Because I don’t think we have any fact-based witnesses or evidence being introduced. So, what this is about, I think, is, you have scholars engaged in scholarly discourse with regard to whether or not what we know so far, in their opinion, rises to an impeachable offense. That’s the best face I could put on it. But, in all honesty, I don’t see that this is — I think this is a distraction.”

He later added that he doesn’t see the hearing as “worthwhile.”

