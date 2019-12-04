Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to mock President Donald Trump’s generous time with the press Tuesday night in a hot-mic moment in London.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau said in a small group of world leaders, and added, “You just watch his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trudeau was speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a Buckingham Palace reception ahead of the NATO summit.

The clip was posted online by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (see below). Although Macron was seen speaking, his comments were not captured on audio. Johnson is spotted smiling during the conversation.

Although Trudeau did not specifically refer to Trump’s name, both of the world leaders spent time in lengthy press conferences ahead of their bilateral meetings with Trump.

Trudeau and Trump spent 30 minutes with the press on Tuesday, while Macron and Trump spoke with the press for 39 minutes.

Trump embarrassed Trudeau by forcing him to admit that Canada was not reaching the two percent defense spending threshold required by the NATO treaty and Macron was noticeably awkward when Trump asked him if he wanted some of his French national ISIS fighters back.

Trump was asked about the viral moment in his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Wednesday.

“I can imagine he’s not that happy, but that’s the way it is,” he replied, referring to Trudeau.