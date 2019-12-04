(STUDY FINDS) — BIRMINGHAM, England — A new unsettling study is giving new meaning to the phrase “looks that kill.” Researchers from Aston University say that the overwhelming majority (more than nine in ten!) of currently in-use makeup products contain potentially life threatening superbugs like E.coli and Staphylococci.

Exposing one’s face or eyes to such contaminated cosmetics may result in serious skin infections or conjunctivitis. Furthermore, “beauty blenders,” or typically egg-shaped sponges used to apply makeup, were found to be among the most contaminated products, according to the study.

Researchers also say that so many mascara, lip gloss, and other beauty products are infected with superbugs because most users don’t take the time to clean their makeup goods at all. Also, it is very common for people to use these products well past their recommended expiration date.

Read the full story ›