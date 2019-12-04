Earlier today Democrat impeachment panelist Pam Karlan mocked young Barron Trump during her testimony.

It was a mean and vicious ploy by the angry Trump hating leftist.

Laura Ingraham and her panelists tonight correctly brought up how Democrats in the room laughed and applauded the vicious attack on a child.

It’s who they are.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Laura is right.

Democrats laughed and applauded this vicious woman’s attack on young Barron Trump.

Thugs and bullies.

@ DonaldJTrumpJr: “Quanto vile devi essere per attaccare un bambino di 13 anni? Apparentemente, abbastanza vile da essere il presunto testimone chiave dei Dem. Grottesco.” (Pam Karlan, testimone dei Dem, attacca Barron Trump, il figlio 13enne di Trump.) pic.twitter.com/HcxJsgEqEa — ⎛⎝ James The Bond ⎠⎞ (@ImJamesTheBond) December 4, 2019

