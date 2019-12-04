https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/laura-ingraham-democrats-laughed-and-applauded-when-liberal-attorney-pam-karlan-attacked-barron-trump-video/

Earlier today Democrat impeachment panelist Pam Karlan mocked young Barron Trump during her testimony.
It was a mean and vicious ploy by the angry Trump hating leftist.

Laura Ingraham and her panelists tonight correctly brought up how Democrats in the room laughed and applauded the vicious attack on a child.
It’s who they are.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Laura is right.
Democrats laughed and applauded this vicious woman’s attack on young Barron Trump.
Thugs and bullies.

