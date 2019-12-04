The sole Republican witness testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday contended impeaching President Trump over the Ukraine allegations would be a historic mistake.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School — who noted he did not vote for President Trump and has been critical of him — warned against partisan rancor influencing what should be a constitutionally based process.

“If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president,” Turley said, according to his prepared testimony.

See Jonathan Turley’s testimony:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton employee Ronan Farrow says Hillary changed as Weinstein scandal threatened her money

“That does not bode well for future presidents who are working in a country often sharply and, at times, bitterly divided,” he will add.

Turley said he found the “atmosphere” of the current impeachment proceedings to be similar to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, for which he testified some 20 years ago.

“Some elements are strikingly similar. The intense rancor and rage of the public debate is the same,” he said.

Turley noted that the Framers of the Constitution anticipated such a situation, citing Alexander Hamilton’s warning that charges of impeachable conduct “will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused.”

“As with the Clinton impeachment, the Trump impeachment has again proven Hamilton’swords to be prophetic,” Turley said. “The stifling intolerance for opposing views is the same. As was the case two decades ago, it is a perilous environment for a legal scholar who wants to explore the technical and arcane issues normally involved in an academic examination of a legal standard ratified 234 years ago.”

At the beginning of his testimony, Turley established that he is “not a supporter of President Trump,” having voted against him in 2016 and previously for Presidents Clinton and Obama. He said he also has been “highly critical of President Trump, his policies, and his rhetoric, in dozens of columns.” And he has criticized Trump’s raising of the investigation of the Hunter Biden matter with the Ukrainian president.

He emphasized that “one can oppose President Trump’s policies or actions but still conclude that the current legal case for impeachment is not just woefully inadequate, but in some respects, dangerous, as the basis for the impeachment of an American president.”

“To put it simply, I hold no brief for President Trump. My personal and political views of President Trump, however, are irrelevant to my impeachment testimony, as they should be to your impeachment vote.”

He said his only concern is “the integrity and coherence of the constitutional standard and process of impeachment.”

“President Trump will not be our last president and what we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come,” he said. “I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger.”