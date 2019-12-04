Leftists viciously attacked first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday after she defended her 13-year-old son, Barron Trump, from a swipe that he took from a Democrat impeachment witness during the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, a witness for the Democrats, said while talking about the differences between kings and presidents, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The remark drew widespread criticism from many who thought that it was inappropriate to drag President Donald Trump’s youngest child, who is a minor, into the highly polarizing political circus.

Melania Trump wrote on Twitter: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Tony Posnanski tweeted: “Your son isn’t a baron. His name is Barron. You’re a dumbf**k birther racist a**hole if you couldn’t figure that out. Eat s**t.”

Benjamim Dreyer wrote on Twitter: “I swear, the faster she’s working behind the front desk at a Motel 6 in Dubrovnik, the happier we’re all going to be.”

Jaremi Carey tweeted: “Oh now you wanna speak up for children….but you cool with them dyin’ in cages?! Shut the f**k up.”

A Twitter user who only goes by “Jason” wrote: “hahaha this entire fucking family is fucking trash”

CNN opinion host Chris Cuomo, who once threatened to throw someone down a flight of stairs because they called him “Fredo,” appeared to suggest on Twitter that it was not a big deal that Barron was brought up because the president mocks people.

Cuomo tweeted: “Two obvious points: Going after kids is rightly a nono in politics; and this first point would have more weight here, if not for the obvious: the husband of Melania who rightly calls for us to #BeBest, is too often at his absolute worst, disrespecting everyone and anyone.”

Others, like former Obama speechwriter David Litt, tried to draw and equivalence between people mocking Barron Trump and Trump mocking Greta Thunberg.

To suggest that the two are on the same playing field is inaccurate at best. Thunberg, who is old enough to drive, has voluntarily put herself in the political spotlight and has aggressively attacked world leaders and advocated for radical policies in speeches at the United Nations while drawing tons of dazzling media coverage from the mainstream media.

Barron Trump just became a teenager, has shown no interest in being in the public spotlight, and has no known social media presence unlike Thunberg, who has 3 million followers on Twitter.

Litt wrote: “President Trump mocked a minor child, Greta Thurnberg, less than three months ago.”

