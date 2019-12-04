A British lesbian couple have become the first parents to have a baby carried in both of their wombs in a landmark “shared motherhood” procedure.

Jasmine Francis-Smith gave birth to Otis, their son, two months ago, using an egg that was implanted using IVF after it was first incubated by her wife, Donna.

The treatment offered by the London Women’s Clinic involves one partner contributing and incubating the egg, while the other subsequently carries the foetus.

While more than 100 babies have been born to lesbian couples using artificial incubation, this procedure has gone one step further, with both parents participating.

Lance Cpl Donna Francis-Smith, 30, from Nottinghamshire, told The Telegraph: “We’re overwhelmed to be honest, it’s blown up massively.