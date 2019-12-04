The House Judiciary Committee will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday examining if President Donald Trump’s actions warrant impeachment.

Democrats will call three law professors—Pam Karlan (Stanford), Michael Gerhardt (University of North Carolina), Noah Feldman (Harvard). Republicans will call Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

Even some of the most ardent impeachment activists have been worried that Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) committee, which will also be responsible for potentially drafting the articles of impeachment, could turn more Americans against impeachment. Aware of this, Nadler on Tuesday reportedly told Democrats that he is “not going to take any sh*t” at the hearing.

Jordan Sekulow, one of Trump’s attorneys, may have said it best when he stated on Monday: “There’s nothing the American people want to hear less than a bunch of overly educated law professors give their advice.”

Pollak: Four Questions Republicans Should Ask Impeachment Experts at First Judiciary Hearing | Breitbart https://t.co/BmpaJ0gAoZ — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 3, 2019

10:12 AM: Nadler accuses Trump of welcoming foreign interference in the 2016 and demanding it for the 2020 election. He says Trump got caught both times. Nadler says former President Bill Clinton “physically gave his blood” while Trump has ordered witnesses not to testify.

Jerry Nadler’s record: – Campaigned for Judiciary chairman saying he’s best for impeachment

– Voted to impeach the President back in July

– Told CNN the evidence is “damning” before hearings began This isn’t about the truth. He’s wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump for months. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

10:09 AM: Nadler begins his opening statement and claims the facts are “undisputed.” He accuses Trump of withholding”vital military aid” from Ukraine and covering up his efforts and engaging in “extraordinary and unprecedented” steps to obstruct the investigation. Nadler setting up the case for Democrats to argue that Trump is worse than Nixon.

Nadler has 3 times, by my count, said Trump’s efforts to fight subpoenas and cover up his actions are “unprecedented.” Criticizes Trump for directing witnesses not to testify, threatening some. It’s clear Dems will make the obstruction as impeachment-worthy as the act itself. — Nicholas Fouriezos (@nick4iezos) December 4, 2019

Nadler opening statement refers to “the president and his men.” Invoking Watergate-like language. #ImpeachmentHearing — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) December 4, 2019

10:07 AM: Nadler is about the start the hearing.

9:50 AM: Karlan donated $1,000 to Warren. Look for the media to build up Gerhardt after today’s hearing as a more “unbiased” witness.

Today’s impeachment “expert witness” is an Elizabeth Warren donor. Totally rigged! https://t.co/jHdBhtRtFr — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 4, 2019

9:45 AM:

“There must never be a narrowly-voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other.” “Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy.” Good point, Chairman Nadler. pic.twitter.com/wlrxXb2Aji — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 4, 2019

9:35 AM: House Dems in private meeting. Pelosi reportedly would not commit to a timeline.

House Democrats meeting to be briefed on the House Intel report. No staff are allowed in the meeting and members’ phones are being confiscated before entering @haleytalbotnbc reports — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) December 4, 2019

House Dem caucus impeachment meeting being held now is a bit unusual. The usual door where members arrive is closed, forcing members to walk around to a different entrance. This is being done presumably to prevent any reporters from seeing inside the usual door where we camp out. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

Pelosi also was similarly mum in meetings with Dems tonight. She would not say in private if she backs impeaching Trump, telling her colleagues that a decision hasn’t been made, would consult with her committee chairs, and not committing to a timeline for impeachment, per sources — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

9:30 AM: Here are the opening statements for Feldman, Karlan, Gerhardt, and Turley.

Ranking Member Collins:

At Wednesday’s hearing in the #JudiciaryCommittee, we will hear from ZERO fact witnesses. In fact, there’s no indication our committee will EVER hear from fact witnesses. This is an incredible disservice to the millions of Americans who elected @realDonaldTrump. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 3, 2019