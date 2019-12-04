http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XftsUVwyjWY/

The House Judiciary Committee will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday examining if President Donald Trump’s actions warrant impeachment.

Democrats will call three law professors—Pam Karlan (Stanford), Michael Gerhardt (University of North Carolina), Noah Feldman (Harvard). Republicans will call Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

Even some of the most ardent impeachment activists have been worried that Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) committee, which will also be responsible for potentially drafting the articles of impeachment, could turn more Americans against impeachment. Aware of this, Nadler on Tuesday reportedly told Democrats that he is “not going to take any sh*t” at the hearing.

Jordan Sekulow, one of Trump’s attorneys, may have said it best when he stated on Monday: “There’s nothing the American people want to hear less than a bunch of overly educated law professors give their advice.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

10:12 AM: Nadler accuses Trump of welcoming foreign interference in the 2016 and demanding it for the 2020 election. He says Trump got caught both times.  Nadler says former President Bill Clinton “physically gave his blood” while Trump has ordered witnesses not to testify.

10:09 AM: Nadler begins his opening statement and claims the facts are “undisputed.” He accuses Trump of withholding”vital military aid” from Ukraine and covering up his efforts and engaging in “extraordinary and unprecedented” steps to obstruct the investigation. Nadler setting up the case for Democrats to argue that Trump is worse than Nixon.

10:07 AM: Nadler is about the start the hearing.

9:50 AM: Karlan donated $1,000 to Warren. Look for the media to build up Gerhardt after today’s hearing as a more “unbiased” witness.

9:45 AM:

9:35 AM: House Dems in private meeting. Pelosi reportedly would not commit to a timeline.

9:30 AM: Here are the opening statements for Feldman, Karlan, Gerhardt, and Turley.

Ranking Member Collins:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...