(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Four California police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man suspected of carjacking was killed by an officer.

David Glen Ward, 52, was pulled over last Wednesday days after he had reported that his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. He never told the police that he found his car, so when a detective in Santa Rose saw the vehicle, it was still listed as stolen. Several officers were then dispatched to apprehend the apparent carjacker.

Ward initially stopped when law enforcement officials tried pulling him over but then fled, creating a seven-minute chase where he reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. When they had him surrounded, Ward continued to disobey orders given to him by officers and even bit two deputies involved in apprehending him. Ultimately, one officer tased him, but nothing happened. A deputy then put him in a carotid restraint hold, a move meant to knock someone unconscious, according to a press release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

