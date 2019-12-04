Late Wednesday, Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard was locked down following a shooting incident involving multiple victims.

Multiple reports say there are at least three victims, two of them injured critically.

Hawaii News Now reports that a PA system urged anyone on base to take cover.

According to a WND source on the scene during the incident, who communicated while “sheltering in place,” a car “stormed through Nimitz gate and security forces.” The shooter “eventually committed suicide,” the WND source added.

As of publication, an “All Clear” designation has been given for the base.

Pearl Harbor is the home of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. This Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor that brought America into WWII.