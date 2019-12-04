First Lady Melania Trump criticized a Democrat impeachment witness for making fun of her teenage son Barron Trump’s name during the impeachment hearing.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the first lady wrote on Twitter.

During the impeachment hearings, Stanford Law Professor and Appellate Attorney Pamela Karlan used Trump’s son Barron as an example of why President Trump could not use his power to bestow titles of nobility, unlike a king.

“So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Kaplan said in response to a question from Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee during the hearing.

Earlier in the afternoon, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also voiced her disgust.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness,’” Grisham wrote on Twitter. “Professor Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline.”

Democrats in the impeachment hearing laughed at the comparison, despite Kaplan clearly making fun of Barron Trump’s name.

Grisham condemned all of the Democrats in the room for laughing.

“What’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room,” she wrote. “What is being done to this country is no laughing matter.”

Young children of presidents are traditionally considered by Americans to be off-limits for mockery or criticism.

Others on Twitter also criticized Kaplan for her awkward political stunt, including Donald Trump Jr.

“How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13-year-old child on national TV for laughs?” he asked. “Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats. Grotesque.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz also vocally criticized Karlan during the hearing for her comment.

Thank you @RepMattGaetz for holding Karlan to account for her despicable comments about @realDonaldTrump’s 13 year old son. Democrats need to do the right thing and condemn Karlan’s comments.

Rep. Mark Meadows responded on Twitter, mocking Democrats who repeatedly claimed that impeachment was a very solemn occasion.

“This is a very serious, solemn, and prayerful process,” he wrote.

