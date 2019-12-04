How big was Jeffrey Epstein’s evil empire and how many women and young girls did it eventually impact? We may never know the entire answer, but more women have come forward to offer their own stories. (And for once it’s not a story involving creepy Prince Andrew.) Nine more women have come forward (anonymously, through their attorney) to bring suit against Epstein’s estate. Their ages at the time the alleged abuse took place ranged from their early twenties to as young as 13. Assuming all of this is true (and there certainly is compelling evidence to suggest it is), this guy is turning out to be worse than Roman Polanski. (NY Post)

Nine more women have come forward to claim they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, with the incidents spanning from 1985 to 2007 — and involving children as young as 13, according to a new lawsuit. The women, who filed suit anonymously as Jane Does, say they were between the ages of 13 and 23 when they were either sexually assaulted or raped by the multimillionaire, and in some cases, his associates, the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit says. Seven of the women say “Epstein and his associates sexually assaulted, abused, battered and raped,” them, and for two of the victims, this happened “repeatedly,” claim the court papers, which were filed Tuesday.

At least one of these women claims that her assault took place in 1985. And we know (or strongly suspect) that such activities were going on with Epstein and his buddies up until very recently, so this twisted empire was likely in operation for well over thirty years. And apparently a lot of wealthy and powerful people know about this and said nothing.

Of course, there are always questions when someone comes forth anonymously to make such accusations, particularly if there is money involved. But we also have to take such things in context. If the victims can identify the place where the assault took place and it matches up with Epstein’s very “colorful” history, we’ve got to consider lending some credibility to them.

The question I keep returning to is how he could have gotten away with this for so long. Granted, when he was “procuring” girls for some of his rich and powerful friends, he probably had the threat of blackmail hanging over their heads. But that couldn’t apply to everyone that must have been at least tangentially involved with an operation of this magnitude.

Also, if you’re trafficking in girls as young as thirteen, some of them must have talked. Were their stories simply ignored? Or did he have something to hold over their heads as well?

This guy was running around in company that included friends of some of America’s most powerful political families and the royalty of Europe. He became vastly wealthy and could sneak off to private islands in the Carribean any time he liked. And underneath the glamorous exterior of these lifestyles of the rich and famous, he was apparently one of the worst sorts of monsters imaginable.

As I said above, we may never know the full story. Some of the victims may be dead by now or simply unwilling to speak up and relive their experiences. But we may at least get a glimpse at how he managed to get away with it for so long after piecing together the stories of the women who are willing to tell their tales.