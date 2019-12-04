Federal prosecutors announced charges against a witness in former special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE’s investigation who had ties to President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE’s inner circle with conducting a conspiracy to direct $3.5 million in illegal campaign contributions to bodies supporting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Dueling bills set stage for privacy debate | Google co-founders step down from parent company | Advocates rally for self-driving car bill | Elon Musk defamation trial begins | Lawsuit accuses TikTok of sharing data with China Graham says he’s ‘1,000 percent confident’ Russia, not Ukraine, hacked DNC Poll: 51 percent of Florida voters disapprove of Trump MORE in the 2016 presidential race.

Prosecutors accused Lebanese American businessman George Nader, along with Andy Khawaja, the head of California payment-processing company Allied Wallet, of funneling millions of dollars into campaign organizations, political parties and political action committees that backed Clinton without revealing the true source of the funds.

“By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader,” prosecutors said Tuesday.

Khawaja and Nader are accused of making the contributions in an effort to gain sway with several “high-level political figures, including the candidate.”

Authorities also said that Nader discussed his efforts to influence the figures with an official from a foreign government. The government was not identified by the Justice Department, but Nader has been known to serve as an adviser to the government of the United Arab Emirates.

The 53-count indictment also ensnares six other co-conspirators, who allegedly helped funnel the money and were reimbursed.

Nader is currently in custody awaiting trial after being arrested in June on charges surrounding child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor. He was also convicted of transporting child pornography in 1991.

It is possible that Nader sought to use Khawaja to conceal his contributions under the belief that his criminal history would bring undue attention to the funds and the Clinton campaign.

Nader and Khawaja discussed during the 2016 campaign the threats they viewed a Trump presidency would pose to Arab countries. However, the two men pivoted after Trump’s victory, with Nader serving as a go-between for the Trump administration and the governments of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a role that landed him in Mueller’s crosshairs. Khawaja built a relationship with Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy and members of the incoming administration.

Khawaja’s company ultimately donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, and Khawaja later had a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

Nader reportedly attended several White House meetings in the early months of the Trump administration, including with then-chief strategist Stephen Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerIsraeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project Lawmakers bypass embattled Mulvaney in spending talks Weld: Trump using border wall as a ‘scare tactic’ MORE, the president’s son-in-law.