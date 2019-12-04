House Democrats are bracing for the next phase of their impeachment campaign — and the tension has inspired one of the key figures on the left side of the aisle to get a little “blunt,” resorting to what Politico describes as a “rare cuss word” that caused his fellow Democrats to “sit up in their chairs.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) offered a rather unorthodox, at least for him, message to his fellow Democrats the day before his panel takes the lead on the impeachment inquiry.

“I’m not going to take any sh**,” said Nadler during the closed-door, all-Democrat meeting Tuesday morning that kicked off a six-hour “dress rehearsal” held in the Ways and Means Committee hearing room, where the Intelligence Committee held their impeachment hearings.

The S-bomb, Politico explains, is “a rare cuss word from the lawyerly Manhattan Democrat that prompted some lawmakers to sit up in their chairs, according to multiple people in the room.”

“Nadler’s warning shot referred to likely GOP antics to try to undermine the first impeachment hearing in the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday,” Politico explains. “But it wasn’t lost on Democrats that Nadler’s message could also apply to those in his own party who have closely scrutinized his role in the House’s impeachment probe.”

The no-“sh**” mock hearing conducted by Nadler included former Capitol Hill staffers “brought in to play GOP attack dogs on the committee, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and ranking member Doug Collins of Georgia,” Politico notes.

The outlet also notes that Nadler’s team ate tacos for lunch.

Nadler’s “prep session” came on the eve of the House Judiciary Committee-led impeachment hearings, which begin Wednesday and promise to provide a little more fireworks than the rather anticlimactic public hearings helmed by the much-maligned chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), whose office had contact with the whistleblower prior to the submission of the complaint that sparked the inquiry.

As Politico explains, Nadler’s uncharacteristic language was prompted by the increased pressure on him to make sure the Democrats don’t fumble the impeachment ball — though Republicans maintain it’s way too late for that.

During Nadler’s practice session, the Democrats released their report on the impeachment hearings, but a day earlier, Republicans beat them to the punch and unloaded on the Democrats’ “basement bunker” tactics and “failed” impeachment case.

“The Democrats are trying to impeach a duly elected President based on the accusations and assumptions of unelected bureaucrats who disagreed with President Trump’s policy initiatives and processes,” the Republican impeachment report, released on Monday, reads. “They are trying to impeach President Trump because some unelected bureaucrats were discomforted by an elected President’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are trying to impeach President Trump because some unelected bureaucrats chafed at an elected President’s ‘outside the beltway’ approach to diplomacy.”

“The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, is merely the outgrowth of their obsession with re-litigating the results of the 2016 presidential election,” the report states. “Despite their best efforts, the evidence gathered during the Democrats’ partisan and one-sided impeachment inquiry does not support that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival to benefit the President in the 2020 presidential election. The evidence does not establish any impeachable offense.”

