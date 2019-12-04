British people interviewed by Newsweek, accustomed to their country’s government-run healthcare, expressed shock and awe when asked to guess the cost of healthcare services in the United States, Newsweek reported.

“I’m genuinely speechless,” a woman who fired an expletive at President Donald Trump at the end of a YouTube video by U.K. media outlet Joe. “I didn’t realize how expensive, yeah, I’m just like what?

“If you don’t have money, you’re fudged.”

The street interviews included her guessing what it would cost for an inhaler in the United States, saying $100, but reacting with shock when it was as much as $250.

“For an inhaler? Man, so if you’re poor you’re dead,” she said.

The interviews intended to frame the discussion of United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) which covers British medical services against the private insurance structure of the U.S., which is currently exploring a trade deal with the U.K.

“Hundred-fifty, $250?” a woman said, guessing the cost of a pair of EpiPens in the U.S. “Shut the fridge. £300? $600? What? Why?”

When asked by the NHS, a woman called it, “literally, the gift that keeps on giving. Literally. Literally. People are so dumb for taking advantage of it, and I don’t want it to change.”