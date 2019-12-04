Rep. Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesHouse GOP leader defends Nunes: He ‘has a right to talk to anybody’ Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases Phone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts MORE (R-Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, defended his conversations with President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSchiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases Phone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts MORE that were revealed in the House Intelligence Committee’s report released Tuesday. The ranking member argued Democrats are crafting “conspiracy theories” in an attempt to control the narrative on impeachment.

The House Intelligence report included phone records indicating that Nunes and a member of his staff were in contact with Giuliani and his associate Lev Parnas in April and May amid efforts by Trump’s attorney to get Ukraine to launch a politically-motivated prove into Bidens and the 2016 presidential election.

Democratic lawmakers, including Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number House GOP leader defends Nunes: He ‘has a right to talk to anybody’ Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE (D-Calif.), on the committee said they found the contacts uncovered in the report Tuesday “deeply concerning” and that the California Republican could have been “complicit” in Giuliani’s attempts to dig up dirt on one of President Trump’s political rivals.

When asked about the allegation that he was helping to dig up dirt on the former Vice President and the last U.S. presidential election, Nunes demurred, brushing the accusation off as the Democrats’ futile attempt to win a losing game.

“Well, I think it’s what happens when it shows that you’re losing and you’re losing badly, right, when you’re willing to take phone records and then contrive up new conspiracy theories. I haven’t actually been able to read how they’ve detailed this, but what I’m hearing is that it’s some new conspiracy theory about how we’re now involved with the firing of an ambassador or something — I mean it’s really crazy town,” Nunes told reporters on Wednesday.

Nunes said there was nothing inappropriate about their conversation, adding that while he doesn’t remember “exactly what was talked about,” he would be comfortable releasing recordings if they exist.

“Yeah, I mean I talked to Giuliani all the time, especially at that point when those calls were made — that was right when Mueller totally flamed out and the Russia hoax blew up. And so it’s really the first time I had spoke to Giuliani because he was the president’s lawyer, we were conducting an investigation so we didn’t want to have any discussions during that whole Mueller probe,” he continued.

“So at the end of that, and that’s when those calls occurred, and I’ve talked to him a handful of times. And so, whatever conspiracy theory they’re dreaming up, it’s more of just their Watergate fantasies.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScalisePressure grows on House GOP leaders to hold line ahead of impeachment trial Is political affiliation the new discrimination? Our research suggests ‘yes’ Rising GOP star thrust into spotlight with Trump defense MORE (R-La.) said he has concerns over Schiff obtaining the phone records of the top Republican on the committee.

“I want to know all the people that Adam Schiff is spying on, I mean, there’s reports that he was spying on a journalist. Are there other members of Congress that he’s spying on and what justification is have?” the Louisiana Republican told reporters on Wednesday.

Scalise went on to claim that the House Intelligence Committee, lead by Schiff, has continued to operate under the shroud of secrecy — a common Republican criticism throughout the impeachment process.

”And what’s going on — I mean he does all these meetings in secret. They literally last night had votes on impeaching the president of the United States behind closed doors in secret.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse GOP leader defends Nunes: He ‘has a right to talk to anybody’ House votes to sanction Chinese officials over treatment of Uighurs House Republicans on Judiciary strategize ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing MORE (R-Calif.) also defended Nunes interactions with Giuliani, telling reporters on Tuesday Nunes “has a right to talk to anybody.”