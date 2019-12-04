Iran, capitalizing on unrest in Iraq, is secretly moving short-range ballistic missiles into the country as it looks to flex its muscle in the Middle East, reports The New York Times.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have risen since President Donald Trump announced in 2018 to pull out of a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

The Trump administration in early 2019 imposed new sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the nation’s leaders for its aggressive acts, and – according to the White House – Tehran over the summer attacked oil tankers and shot down a U.S. drone in Saudi Arabia.

The Times’ report comes as fresh intel has emerged over the past month that Tehran is moving troops and weapons into potential positions that are of concern to the United States.

Trump administration officials, as a result, are considering the deployment of 14,000 additional troops and other military hardware to the Middle East.

The missiles being brought in by Iran pose a threat to Israel and Saudi Arabia and could endanger American troops, an intelligence official told the Times.