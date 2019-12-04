An openly gay Olympic skier who mocked President Donald Trump has abandoned the US team and joined the British team, he announced Tuesday.

Gus Kenworthy skied on the US Ski and Snowboard team in 2014 at Sochi, Russia, and also in 2018 at Pyeongchang, South Korea. He received a silver medal in the 2014 Olympics.

He has been a vocal critic of Trump and compared his presidency to Nazi Germany.

“This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022,” Kenworthy said in a statement about his exit from the US team.

“I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes,” he added. “For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results.”

Kenworthy, who is 28 years old, was born in Britain and moved to the United States as a child.

In 2016, he tweeted, “Was just writing a tweet about Trump and my phone autocorrected bigly to bigot. Seems appropriate.”

Kenworthy made headlines in 2018 when he posted a photo of himself and his boyfriend on Instagram adding, “Eat your heart out, Pence. #TeamUSA #TeamUSGay.”

Here’s Kenworthy criticizing Pence on the Ellen Show:

[embedded content]

