House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with members of her caucus in a closed-door huddle Wednesday to discuss impeachment, had a simple question for them: “Are you ready?”

And, several lawmakers in the meeting told Politico, many in the caucus replied “Yes.”

The meeting was called one day after House Intelligence Committee Democrats voted to release their lengthy report outlining their findings on President Donald Trump and Ukraine to the House Judiciary Committee for the next steps in proceedings that could lead to his impeachment.

Pelosi and her leadership team made sure that the gathering would be for members only, including forbidding lawmakers to bring their phones inside and hanging a sign on the door to keep out congressional staffers, including senior aides who often attend caucus meetings.

Pelosi, when asked about the meeting as she was leaving, called it “prayerful.”

According to lawmakers at the meeting, much of the discussion focused on the Intelligence committee reports, and Pelosi urged them to stick to the message that Trump had abused his office by withholding military aid and dangling a White House visit to push Ukraine’s leaders to investigate political rivals

She also pushed the members, including some who have not yet been involved in the caucus’ investigation, to read the Intelligence Committee’s full 300-page report, or at least its 12-page summary.

“There is this somber almost resignation that yeah, this is something we’re compelled to do, and we have to do,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said after the meeting.“We don’t really have a choice here.”

Pelosi, however, didn’t announce anything about upcoming steps in the inquiry or details on when the Judiciary Committee will start drawing up articles of impeachment or when a full House vote will happen.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that she does not think a vote on impeachment will take place before Christmas, and Gingrich said if she doesn’t think it will happen, then it won’t’.

“I also think what’s happened is they’re drifting into a world where after the first of the year, we’re in an election year and the average American is going to say ‘wait a second, 63 million people elected Donald Trump. You shouldn’t have 200 people unelecting him,'” he said.

Gingrich added that after the first of the year, and the closer to the election, the Democrats’ case for impeachment will get weaker and instead of impeachment, they’ll talk about censuring the president.