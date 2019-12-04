During the meeting in the Capitol basement Wednesday morning — where staff and cellphones were not allowed — Pelosi posed a simple question to her caucus: “Are you ready?”

She received an enthusiastic response from the Democrats in the room.

Democrats met as the House Judiciary Committee prepared to hear from four witnesses about whether Trump had committed impeachable offenses. Three of the witnesses, all invited by Democrats, said that he had. A fourth witness invited by Republicans said the case for impeachment had not been made. The impeachment inquiry has been proceeding with the expectation there could be a floor vote on impeaching Trump before Christmas, but a number of Democrats are now raising questions about that timetable.

While Pelosi and other Democrats have made it clear that their effort is moving forward on substantive grounds, there are reasons to think the party would like to finish with their work on impeachment sooner rather than later.

Polls on impeachment have been mixed, and Pelosi has long been wary that the inquiry could backfire on her party — particularly centrist members representing districts that were either won by Trump, or where the president performed well.

Democrats also want to focus on their own agenda to show voters they have moved forward with the priorities they outlined ahead of their midterm victories in 2018.

Additional hearings would leave the panel little time before Christmas to finalize the process and move articles to the floor. The House is scheduled to leave Washington on Dec. 20.