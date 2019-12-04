BREAKING: House Democrats somehow obtain @RudyGiuliani phone records in a remarkable abuse of @RealDonaldTrump‘s constitutional rights. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 3, 2019

Buried in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s impeachment report are footnotes showing Schiff obtained phone records of President Trump’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the committee, among others.

That means Schiff apparently spied on his Republican counterpart, Nunes, reported PJ Media

Others named in call records obtained by the Democrats are Hill reporter John Solomon and attorneys who have represented Trump, Victoria Toensing and Jay Sekulow.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, in a tweet Tuesday night, called Schiff’s actions a “remarkable abuse of constitutional rights.”

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Schiff refused to say when and how the committee had obtained the records.

Schiff claims the calls demonstrate an orchestrated effort to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine in advance of the 2020 election.

Schiff has accused Solomon of peddling “debunked conspiracy theories about the Bidens, Crowdstrike and the 2016 election.”

Solomon stands by his stories and has said he approves of The Hill’s review of his columns over the past several years. PJ Media noted that the political pressure on The Hill by Schiff and his colleagues prompted Solomon to leave the Beltway news outlet.

Schiff, who chaired impeachment hearings held by his committee, issued his report the day before Chairman Jerry Nadler opened the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings.