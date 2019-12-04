Robert Marbut, who has been tapped to become the new executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, once tried to stop “enabling” homeless people by suggesting charities be blocked from handing out food, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

Marbut is a consultant who has worked for Fresno, California, and other cities and counties. He would replace Matthew Doherty, an Obama administration appointee who was ousted by the White House last month, according to the Times.

Marbut’s appointment is contingent on the council giving final approval on Dec. 10.

Marbut has been sought after by cities looking to deal with the homeless. He has pushed elected officials to stop coddling people on the streets, according to the newspaper.

For example, he pressed Clearwater, Florida, officials to stop “renegade food” donations from churches and other charitable groups in 2012, the Times said.

“No one has got out of homelessness just because they got fed,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “That has never happened.”

Marbut called Clearwater “the second-most enabling city” he has ever visited.

And he told NPR in 2014: “So when I go into a city, I say if you really want a reduction, we’re able to get about an 80% street reduction. But to do that, you have to totally retool everything you’re doing. You can’t be feeding on the street. But likewise, you have to provide and enhance and sometimes create programs that address the root causes, because hunger is not the root cause of homelessness.”

The Times said Marbut did not immediately return a call for comment.