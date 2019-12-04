On Wednesday, Piers Morgan blasted the European leaders who mocked President Trump at a meeting for NATO leaders in Europe, snapping that they acted like “spiteful little Mean Girls.”

Morgan was referring to the hot-mic video clip showing French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte joking about Trump at Buckingham Palace.

In an op-ed for The Daily Mail, Morgan commenced by recalling the film “Mean Girls,” writing that he thought of the scene in which “Gretchen Wieners, one of the ghastly trio of vain, self-obsessed, sneaky, gossipy and gutless ‘Plastics’, cracks up during a Shakespeare class and launches into a bitter tirade.”

Morgan quoted the character wailing, “Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What’s so great about Caesar? Hmm. Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar. And when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody, huh? Because that’s not what Rome is about. We should totally stab Caesar!”

He noted of the leaders mocking Trump, “There they all were, sniggering and bitching away like spiteful little Mean Girls about U.S. President Donald Trump, the modern-day Caesar.”

Morgan commented. “It was a very revealing clip for many reasons. First, the pathetic cowardice of them all huddling in a group mocking Trump behind his back like schoolkids who give it the Billy Big Balls swagger about their teacher the moment the teacher’s left the room. Second, the brazen disrespect they showed to the President of the United States, by far the most important member world leader at the NATO summit. And third, the unbelievable stupidity of none of them realizing there were TV cameras in the room that might capture their duplicity.”

After noting the nasty behavior of Trudeau, Morgan turned to Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen, and the fact that she was nodding along with the mockery, adding, “ … something inside me flipped and I found myself mouthing my own words of indiscretion: ‘What the hell are you lot all laughing at?’ This is the same Princess Anne whose brother Andrew wasn’t able to attend the reception because he’s just been fired from public life in shameful disgrace over his support for serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

Morgan referred to Trudeau as “ the most ultra-liberal virtue-signalling snowflake in global politics — he’s the clown that wanted to abolish the word ‘mankind’ because it’s sexist.” He mentioned the photos of Trudeau in blackface, then snapped, “Like all PC-crazed preachers, he was found to be a shameless hypocrite.”

Morgan noted Trump asking Trudeau if Canada was yet paying the NATO requirement of 2% of Canada’s GDP on defense. Morgan wrote Trudeau “stammered and blustered, before eventually admitting it pays just 1.4%.”

Of Macron, Morgan wrote, “Even the French can’t stand the arrogant condescending pipsqueak, with his approval ratings plunging to under 30% and two-thirds of his countrymen saying they’re dissatisfied with his performance.” He pointed out that Macron called NATO ‘brain-dead” because of Trump’s lack of leadership, yet Trump has successfully lobbied countries to pay their share into NATO.

Morgan noted that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided being seen with Trump because of next week’s UK General Election.

Morgan concluded:

As a result of this hot-mic chortling at Trump being leaked, the President has naturally been exposed to much ridicule both here in London at the NATO summit and back home in the US where the media’s already reveling in his supposed humiliation. But Trump hasn’t been humiliated at all. He’s just had to endure the petty mockery of a jealous bunch of Mean Girls who like to make fun of him behind his back but don’t have the courage to do it to his face. The real embarrassment is on them, not him.