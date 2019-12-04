President Donald Trump has responded to news that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is withdrawing from the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The president said Harris would be missed after her shock announcement on Dec.3, posting on Twitter: “Too bad. We will miss you, Kamala!”

His message was in response to an earlier tweet by his former campaign aide, Corey Lewandowski, which appeared to poke fun at Harris’s sudden departure.

Harris, who was previously deemed a leading contender for the Democratic nomination, used the opportunity to take a swipe at the president’s impeachment inquiry regarding his dealings with Ukraine.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial,” she tweeted in response.

Meanwhile, Trump’s official campaign Twitter account, Team Trump, also appeared to poke fun at Harris, sharing a silent video of her waving good-bye.

Harris announced Tuesday she is dropping out of the 2020 White House bid following a turbulent few months and cited her campaign’s financial woes as a major reason for her exit.

According to a finance report issued on Sep. 30 by Open Secrets, Harris spent nearly $26 million, with $10 million cash in hand on her campaign; however, she is likely to have spent more in the two months since the report was published.

The 55-year-old appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and onetime hedge fund manager Tom Steyer while announcing her departure.

“Here’s the truth today. I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she wrote.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do. So, to you, my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.”

However, the California Senator, who was the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House, said she would do everything in her power to “defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are.”

Meanwhile, Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard also responded to Harris’s announcement, writing on Twitter: “Sending my best wishes to Kamala Harris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard.

“While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

Harris and Gabbard have frequently criticized one another after going head-to-head in multiple Democratic primary debates.

The Hawaii lawmaker said earlier this year that Harris was not qualified to be president and claimed she lacked both foreign policy experience and the right temperament for the job.

She had also said she was “deeply concerned” about Harris’s record as California’s attorney general, claiming she had put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations. Gabbard said Harris laughed when asked if she had ever smoked marijuana herself.

In response, Harris accused Gabbard of spending years during the Obama administration criticizing his presidency and over “the course of this campaign criticizing the Democratic Party.”

Harris is one of the biggest names to date to drop out of the race and is also the third candidate to withdraw this week, following Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.).