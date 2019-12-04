An exchange between Queen Elizabeth and her only daughter, Princess Anne, has gone viral after it appeared the royal daughter wasn’t too old to be scolded by her mother.

While the 93-year-old queen was filmed greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump alongside her oldest son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, she caught the eye of Princess Anne, who was standing inside a doorway, reports the New York Post.

In the video, posted online by The Guardian, the queen appeared to have gestured at her daughter for not greeting the Trumps, but Princess Anne, now 69, shrugged and appeared to laugh off the exchange.

The princess has been widely praised on Twitter for her response to her mother, but some are theorizing that the queen was simply asking Anne who was next in line to greet the Trumps, and Anne replied “just me,” reports The Washington Post.

Labour Party politician David Lammy, a critic of the Trump family, tweeted that “Princess Anne’s shrug when it appears she is asked by the Queen to greet Donald Trump speaks for the nation,” and there were many who agreed with him.

Meanwhile, Anne also appeared in another viral clip in which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to be joking about Trump and his impromptu news conferences earlier that day. She is mostly obscured in the video, but she was standing next to Trudeau and joined in the conversation.