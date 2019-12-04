Noah Feldman, a Harvard University professor, on Wednesday will testify that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE has “committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency” in his scheduled appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

Feldman is appearing before the committee as Democrats continue their push to quickly get through the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

In Feldman’s opening statement, the professor will state that Trump “abused his office by corruptly soliciting President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations of his political rivals in order to gain personal advantage, including in the 2020 presidential election.”

Read Feldman’s testimony below.

