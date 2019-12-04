Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Wednesday asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to subpoena the telephone records of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and three others a day after House Democrats disclosed similar data of Rudy Giuliani and other Republicans in its impeachment report.

“This quixotic impeachment inquiry must be shelved,” Banks, 40, who is in his second term, wrote to Graham, R-S.C. “Rep. Adam Schiff should be held to the same standard to which he holds others.

“It is time to see his phone records,” he said.

Banks also demanded that the records of former Vice President Joe Biden; his son, Hunter; and Mark Zaid, lawyer for the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint leading to the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, be subpoenaed.

The House Intelligence Committee, which is chaired by Schiff, released its 300-page report on its impeachment investigation Tuesday.

The report disclosed on page 153 that the panel obtained the phone records of Giuliani; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking GOP member of the Intelligence panel; and John Solomon, a conservative columnist who has written about Ukraine.

However, their records were obtained through a subpoena seeking the phone data of other witnesses in the House investigation, according to news reports.

The records were obtained from AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., according to the House document.

“The public has a right to know with whom Rep. Adam Schiff has coordinated his impeachment effort and if America’s national security is at risk,” Banks said.