Rep. José Serrano, D-N.Y., is recovering at home after being hospitalized for a fall, Roll Call is reporting.

Serrano had announced in March that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would not seek re-election in 2020.

“Several months ago, I disclosed that I am battling Parkinson’s disease,” he said. “Recently, I suffered a related-health complication that resulted in a fall.”

“I required some time in the hospital to recover and have had to continue that recovery process at home in the Bronx. I continue to work closely with my staff, and I look forward to returning to Washington in the very near future.”

Roll Call noted that Serrano, chairman of the House Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations Subcommittee, had recorded his last floor vote on Nov. 12.