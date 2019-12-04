Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a central figure in the impeachment inquiry, has been meeting with former Ukrainian officials in Europe as part of an effort to refute Democrats’ impeachment narrative, according to the New York Times.

The former New York City mayor, who played a significant role in representing the United States to Ukrainian officials and pushing for investigations into Burisma, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden, is working on a documentary presenting the alternative side of the impeachment saga.

Giuliani has met with former Ukraine prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, and as of Wednesday was in Kyiv seeking to meet with Viktor Shokin, and Kostiantyn Kulyk, all of who have some connection to impeachment and Ukrainian corruption.

Shokin was Ukraine’s prosecutor general from February 2015 until March 2016. His firing was the result of consensus from the international community that he was corrupt, and pressure from then-Vice President Joe Biden. It has been alleged by Giuliani and others that Biden pushed for Shokin’s firing to protect Burisma and Hunter Biden from investigation.

Lutsenko was prosecutor general from May 2016 until August 2019. He was referenced by President Trump as a “very good prosecutor” by President Trump during his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, and was allegedly involved in the effort to have former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch recalled.

Giuliani is featured in a documentary series on One America News network. From the Times:

The series, the first two installments of which have already aired, is being promoted as a Republican alternative to the impeachment hearings, including Ukrainian “witnesses” whom House Democrats running the inquiry declined to call. Some of the Ukrainians interviewed by Mr. Giuliani were sworn in on camera to “testify under oath” in a manner that the network claims “debunks the impeachment hoax.”

The House Judiciary Committee is considering whether to draft articles of impeachment charging Trump with abusing the power of the presidency to pressure Ukraine into publicly announcing investigations into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and their business dealings in Ukraine.