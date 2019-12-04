Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday dismissed the disclosure of extensive telephone records and texts in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report showing conversations between President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the White House during the Ukraine saga.

“The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic,” Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, said on Twitter. “Remember, I’m the president’s attorney.”

The Intelligence Committee’s report, released Tuesday, included the phone records and texts — disclosing only that they were obtained by “document production” from AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., not whether they were obtained by subpoena or whose records might specifically had been sought.

However, committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told a news conference later Tuesday that “the phone records show that there was considerable coordination among the parties, including the White House.”

The documents also show dealings between Lev Parnas, an indicted Giuliani associate, and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the Intelligence Committee’s ranking GOP member.

To illustrate extensive contact between Giuliani and the White House, the report, for instance, disclosed that Giuliani had three phone calls on April 24 with a number associated with the Office of Management and Budget, and eight calls with a White House number.

Giuliani has long acknowledged that he was investigating whether Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election, saying last month that he was working to “defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven.”

The committee’s report uses the records to argue that Giuliani, his associates and “one or more individuals from the White House” coordinated a disinformation campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden.