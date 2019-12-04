WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

We have been told over and over and over again by the media that source relationships are the key to journalism. That the relationship between source and journalist is so sacrosanct that reporters are willing to go to jail to protect it. Enter the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and those same reporters aren’t screaming about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) obtaining records of calls between investigative reporter John Solomon and his sources regarding corruption in Ukraine.

CNN reported, “The phone records, which are labeled in the report’s endnotes as coming from AT&T, show a web of communications between Solomon, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Ukrainian American businessman Lev Parnas, Nunes and the White House’s budget office.”

Get that? Not only did Schiff obtain a journalist’s call records, he obtained the call records of the ranking member of his committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). Which is particularly rich coming from Schiff, who is alleged to be a serial leaker.

Instead of expressing dismay that a journalist’s call logs were obtained by a congressional investigator, media types are piling on Solomon, calling into question his reporting, which was extensively sourced with primary documents from Ukraine and other sources.

On Nov. 18, Politico media reporter Michael Calderone wrote about how The Hill, which published Solomon’s reporting on Ukraine, has opened an investigation into that reporting and vows to correct it, if necessary.

CNN media critic/cheerleader Brian Stelter tweeted Monday that “the Hill’s editor emphasizes that Solomon’s work is being examined.” He also retweeted a tweet from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney regarding the phone call records obtained. So Stelter knew about the phone records as the primary means of bringing Solomon’s name into the record.

Solomon’s crime, to the media and leftist elites, is that he dared to investigate fully a counter-narrative that seems to be true. That is not allowed in Washington, where the elite narrative is the only one that matters.

Furthermore, Schiff has crossed the Rubicon with this line of inquiry. He has set a precedent. Don’t be surprised if Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) obtains call records of Schiff and other media sources. Also, don’t be surprised when people like Brian Stelter start carping about that being an abuse of power.

