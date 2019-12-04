An England elementary school has banned Christmas cards because they apparently aren’t very eco-friendly.

Principal Jonathan Mason of Belton Lake Primary School in Lincolnshire decided to ban Christmas cards after a group of students reportedly approached him with their worries “about the impact of sending Christmas cards on the environment.”

As a result of their concerns, Mason reportedly banned students from sending Christmas cards to each other.

He told parents in a letter obtained by Sky News painting a dire picture about the dangers of Christmas cards.

“Throughout the world, we send enough Christmas cards that if we placed them alongside each other, they’d cover the world’s circumference 500 times. The manufacture of Christmas cards is contributing to our ever-growing carbon emissions.”

He continued, revealing that “in order to be environmentally friendly in school, we will not be having a post box for Christmas cards from this year onwards.”

Mason said that instead of destroying the environment one Christmas card at a time, students may send one card to their class.

“Instead, can we encourage you to save money and the environment by not sending cards to all of the children in a class individually but instead, if you want to send a card please send one card to the whole class,” he suggested. “Teachers can then display the cards in the classroom for everyone to see.”

The outlet reported that many parents were unhappy with the new development and were not afraid to share their frustrations over Mason’s move.

The Telegraph reported one mother’s concern. The unnamed mom said, “Telling people to stop sending cards in a letter sent out to hundreds of kids stinks of rank hypocrisy. I hope parents boycott these Grinch-like plans and keep this tradition alive by sending lots of cards to their little pals.”

