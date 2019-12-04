(FOX NEWS) — The principal of an elementary school in England has apparently banned students from sending Christmas cards to fellow students — claiming the festive tradition is bad for the globe.

Jonathan Mason, of Belton Lane Primary School in Lincolnshire, claimed in a letter to parents that many students approached him with concerns “about the impact of sending Christmas cards on the environment.”

“Throughout the world, we send enough Christmas cards that if we placed them alongside each other, they’d cover the world’s circumference 500 times,” Mason wrote, according to Sky News. “The manufacture of Christmas cards is contributing to our ever-growing carbon emissions.”

