Pitlyk — who serves as the special counsel for the Thomas More Society, a conservative law firm — told the National Catholic Register that “surrogacy is harmful to mothers and children, so it’s a practice society should not be enforcing.”

She also defended Iowa’s six-week abortion ban, which was subsequently struck down by a state court.

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyHouse, Senate Democrats call on Supreme Court to block Louisiana abortion law Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown Senate passes legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters MORE (R-Mo.), who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, praised Pitlyk on Wednesday, saying she would be a “a principled and fair judge for decades to come.”

“Sarah’s strong legal experience, sharp intellect, and commitment to the rule of law make her an outstanding choice for the Eastern District. I was proud to recommend her to President Trump,” he added in a statement.

Pitlyk also defended her advocacy work during her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying that she was part of a “long line of other people who have sat at this table who have had history in advocacy, or in an issue-related advocacy, or in politics and who have become very distinguished jurists.”