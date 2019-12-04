(FOX NEWS) — Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii is on lockdown Wednesday after a reported shooting with multiple victims, sources in the area told Fox News.

First responders and security forces have arrived at the scene and had it “under control as of now,” a source told Fox News. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time at Drydock 2.

A PA system urged anyone on base to take cover, Hawaii News Now reported.

