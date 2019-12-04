There have been reports of an active shooter on Wednesday evening at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

According to Hawaii News Now, at least three victims have been injured. Two are in critical condition, said officials.

The shooter has been “secured,” officials also said. A witness said he saw the gunman shoot himself.

Several civilians have been counted among the gunshot victims.

The Pearl Harbor base tweeted: “JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information.”

The base PA system called on people to take cover, and personnel received text messages alerting them of the situation, according to the report.

The Honolulu Police, Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene, KHON2 reported.

The shooting took place at Drydock 2, it was reported.

Other details about the incident are not clear.

#BREAKING: A portion of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is on lockdown because of an apparent active shooter situation; multiple victims reported, per law enforcement source. — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) December 5, 2019

This shooting comes just days ahead of the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack that got the United States into World War II.

The harbor is located near the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

