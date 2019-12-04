(CAMPUS REFORM) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student government recently posted a guide on how to spot “racial microaggressions,” which it claims are a “very prevalent” problem in classrooms.

“Racial Micro-Aggressions are very prevalent, but many aren’t able to identify them,” the student government stated in a Facebook post. “Have you experienced racial micro-aggressions on campus, and if so were you able to IDENTIFY and DO something about it?”

The group’s post explains that “a lot of the time racial discrimination in the classroom doesn’t seem as direct but nevertheless still has the same impact on students of color.”

