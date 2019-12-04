NBC’s “The Good Place” actress and constant abortion promoter Jameela Jamil went after pro-lifers on Monday, calling them “clueless,” likening them to trolls, and eloquently instructing them to “suck on that” if they disagree with her.

Ms. Jamil, who has called her abortion the “best decision” of her life, posted the expletive-laced message after she was criticized for agreeing with fellow abortion-promoting feminist Gloria Steinem that democracy is impossible without abortion-on-demand.

“To the people trolling me and (feminist) [Gloria Steinem] because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back,” the actress posted.

“My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that,” she added.

To the people trolling me and @GloriaSteinem because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I FUCKING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back. My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 2, 2019

As noted by Townhall, Jamil recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she feels “very passionately about a woman’s right to choose,” a euphemism for abortion-on-demand.

The actress emphasized that abortion should be available for any reason whatsoever.

“People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet,” she told the magazine.

“It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us,” Steinem, who dedicated a book she wrote to a doctor who helped her get an illegal abortion, added to the conversation. “Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

“[E]very authoritarian regime that I have ever read about, including Hitler’s rise to power, every regime starts with controlling reproduction and that means controlling women’s bodies,” Steinem said.

In May, Ms. Jamil called an abortion she had the “best decision” she’s “ever made” while criticizing a pro-life law in Georgia. She also suggested that it’s better to snuff out children in the womb rather than allowing them to live because they might end up in foster care. The commentary was widely-viewed as depraved.

“This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist,” posted the 33-year-old.

(Note: Jamil is incorrect about the Georgia legislation, which has an explicit caveat for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.)

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially,” she continued. “So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

Ms. Jamil is constantly pushing social justice activism and has called for “a revolution against shame.”

Related: Actress Jameela Jamil Suggests Kids Are Better Off Killed By Abortion Than Placed In Foster Care